Active Lincolnshire boosts team to transform Lives Through Movement: Three new roles announced

Active Lincolnshire is delighted to announce that they are recruiting for three roles: Head of Place, Head of Development Physical Activity Sector, and Business Operations Lead.

These appointments are a key part of an ongoing commitment to improving lives through the positive power of movement. These positions include supporting operational excellence, fostering strategic partnerships and initiatives to expand access to physical activity and leading place-based projects targeting inequalities in specific communities. Together, these roles focus on reducing barriers to participation, tackling health disparities, and enhancing inclusivity through collaboration and innovative strategies.

The new roles will bring additional skills, resources, and experience to our existing team, enabling Active Lincolnshire to deepen its impact and influence. The charity is committed to removing barriers to participation and tackling the inequalities that exist in accessing options to being active across Lincolnshire. Funded by Sport England, the work of the charity contributes to delivering against the national ‘Uniting the Movement’ strategy.

Our mission—more people, more active, more often—drives everything we do. By understanding, connecting, and enabling organisations across Lincolnshire, we work to reduce inactivity, break barriers to participation, and champion equality, inclusion, and sustainability. Through our collective efforts, we aim to achieve the shared goals of the county-wide Let’s Move Lincolnshire Strategy, ensuring physical activity is accessible and inclusive for all.

Some of the current Active Lincolnshire team in the office

Chief Executive of Active Lincolnshire, Emma Tatlow, shared her excitement about this phase of recruitment:

“These new roles represent a further move forward for Active Lincolnshire to support the delivery of our key strategic goals. They will support our key areas of work and enable us to drive initiatives, work collaboratively with partners, and reduce inactivity across the county. Working together and understanding local needs, we can continue to break down barriers to participation in physical activity and improve people’s lives through the positive power of movement.”

Active Lincolnshire works with organisations across the public, private, and third sectors to champion physical activity and address inactivity. These new roles will strengthen the team’s ability to influence change, build connections, and enable participation at every level.

Natalie Cook from Appoint Consulting, leading the recruitment process, commented:

“This is an exciting opportunity to join an organisation that is not just making a difference but leading the way in shaping the future of participation in physical activity in Lincolnshire. We are looking for individuals who share Active Lincolnshire’s vision and values to help drive the charity’s work forward and make an impact in communities across the county.”

For more information on these roles, visit the Active Lincolnshire website www.activelincolnshire.com/get-involved/jobs