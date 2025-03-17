Adam Knight appointed as Managing Director for Allison Homes, Eastern Region

Allison Homes has appointed Adam Knight as the new Managing Director for its Eastern Region. Adam brings over 22 years of experience in the housing sector to the role, joining Allison Homes at an exciting time of growth and expansion.

Throughout his career, Adam has held Technical Director and Managing Director positions across the East Midlands region, previously holding senior positions at Keepmoat, Barratt Developments, Morris Homes Ltd, and Persimmon Homes. He has a proven track record of success, having worked with high-performing teams on major housing projects, delivering over 10,000 homes in the last two decades.

As Managing Director for the Eastern Region, Adam will be responsible for driving the region's growth, overseeing new site delivery, and securing new development opportunities. A key focus will be on contributing to the company's goal of doubling its size in the next three years by ensuring the region delivers new sites to program and acquires sufficient land to expand and establish a new eastern business unit.

Adam is keen to cultivate strong relationships with stakeholders. He explained: "We will not achieve the growth we require without strong partnerships with suppliers and the local communities we are building houses within. I always believe as developers we are building more than just housing estates, we help to shape lives with the houses and infrastructure we build that allow communities to grow and families to thrive, and this can only be done through strong partnerships." Adam also mentioned that his existing links with suppliers across the region will greatly assist in the growth of the business.

A key part of this is his passion for enhancing the customer journey. Adam said: "the customer is at the forefront of every decision that is made within the region," a goal that will be achieved by promoting collaboration between departments. To that end, Adam intends to create even greater internal collaboration, because "each department within the region is a customer to each other, and helping to increase collaboration between departments will greatly assist in a happy customer at the end of the journey."

To increase annual housing delivery and the number of affordable homes, Adam said that a key strategy will be to "galvanise and strengthen our relationships with RPs and local authorities and form new partnerships with RPs and authorities in areas we are moving into."

Adam feels that the culture at Allison Homes aligns perfectly with his management style. "From the moment I met John (Anderson, Group Chief Executive Officer) and the senior management team I could tell that their vision for the company aligns with my values," he said.

Adam also plans to bring "strong, clear leadership and direction" to the East region, empowering his team, and ensuring they have the backing they need from him and the board.

John Anderson, Group Chief Executive Officer of Allison Homes commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Adam to Allison Homes. His wealth of experience and proven leadership in the sector make him an invaluable asset to our team. Furthermore, his passion for collaboration, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth fits perfectly with our company values.

“I am confident that Adam will play a crucial role in driving the success of our Eastern Region and contributing significantly to the overall growth of Allison Homes."