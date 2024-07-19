Affinity Flying Training Services returns to RIAT showcasing its array of aircraft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After reaching 70,000 flying hours, Affinity FTS, a leading UK aircraft supply and servicing provider, will be attending and exhibiting its range of aircraft at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2024. RIAT takes place in Fairford, England on the 19th - 21st July 2024.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affinity will showcase its three aircraft types, the Phenom, Texan and Prefect, highlighting the crucial role its team plays in supporting pilots through the UK military flying training system (MFTS). Throughout the event, the Affinity team will be on hand to detail how Affinity’s platform agnostic approach helps scale-up the services it offers in short timeframes. This has enabled it to deliver impactful results that solidify its position as a dependable and reliable service provider of aircraft maintenance.

RIAT marks an important step in the company’s growth, following a successful year which has seen the aircraft support organisation grow to approximately 200 employees this year. Across the UK, the business operates 42 aircraft and has bases in RAF Valley, RAF Cranwell and RAF Barkston Heath. Affinity has delivered over 70,000 flying hours since 2016 with the 100,000-hour mark fast approaching. As the first step on the Military Flying Training System (MFTS) ladder, Affinity has a burgeoning reputation for on-time delivery in maintaining the planes that train the next generation of military pilots. Affinity was built as an organisation from the bottom up to solely focus on MFTS and its impressive record of delivery further supports its driving mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since last year’s RIAT, Affinity has been making representations to decision-makers in Westminster on a regular basis. Affinity places a high value on the skills development of its employees and training the aircraft engineers of the future. To discuss this and other subjects, representatives from Affinity met with Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan as well as the Co-Chairs of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships, Charlotte Nichols, MP and Jonathan Gullis, MP at the Parliament Apprenticeships Fair.

Affinity Team attend RIAT

The last year has seen Affinity significantly increase the role it plays in local communities in both North Wales and Lincolnshire as well as the emphasis it places on aircraft engineering training. The business has continued to support promising individuals to gain qualifications to become fully qualified and CAA-certified flight engineers, whilst also offering exciting job opportunities for both local professionals and aspiring young talents.

More recently, Affinity concluded a series of sessions in collaboration with the Air and Space Institute in Newark, the Air League Scholarship programme and the John Egging Trust, designed to broaden the horizons of young aviation enthusiasts and give them an insight into careers in the aerospace sector.

Affinity Managing Director Iain Chalmers said:

“Since last year’s RIAT Affinity continues to grow as a business. We are looking forward to exhibiting our aircraft types this year and it is always an important event in our calendar. The event presents an opportunity to engage with key stakeholders across industry and government, and we are looking forward to briefing visitors on why Affinity remains the leading organisation for aircraft maintenance within the UK.”