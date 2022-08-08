‘Affordable clothing’ for all at Blossom Boutique

Jules Broderick of Blossom Boutique. Photo: John Aron

Jules Broderick took over the Blossom Boutique, located on New Street in Louth, on February 5 and six months on, has seen a huge amount of support from the people of Louth, and credits her affordable pricing for her success.

I've been in hospitality all my life and I was the manager of Louth Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When covid-19 hit as with a lot of people I was out of work and looking for a part-time job the lady who had the shop before wanted to go back to her old job and I thought I've got nothing to lose and that was that.

Since then, Blossom Boutique has gone from strength to strength it has its strengths of offering clothes of all for all shapes and sizes.

my clothing starts from size 8 up to a 24 and I try to offer something for everyone my tagline is affordable clothing as my clothes start from £5 and go up to £30

Jules said: “With the cost of living crisis at the moment I think that's why I'm doing so well because people can't believe what my prices are like.

"I offer something for everyone from oversize tops to my magic trousers which are one of the biggest sellers as they will fit anyone from a size 10 to a 16 they are amazing and everyone loves them I also do dresses blazers smart casual wear posh dresses for people going to the races something for everyone

I've had so much support from the local people and I've built up a lovely customer client base some of him coming every week and they are really supportive.

There are so many boutiques here in life and it's a great place to be and a very vibrant town – it's a lovely place and I have lived here for 7 years and I never want to leave if I can help it.”

As for the future Jules is planning to spruce up the inside of her store and then revamped the upstairs area to store more clothes but she said: