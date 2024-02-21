Register
Aldi 'committed' to Horncastle despite legal challenge

​Aldi has said it remains committed to opening a new store in Horncastle, despite a legal challenge by a rival discount supermarket over planning permission.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
What the Aldi store planned for Horncastle's Spilsby Road would look like. Image: AldiWhat the Aldi store planned for Horncastle's Spilsby Road would look like. Image: Aldi
East Lindsey District Council granted planning permission to develop the new Aldi store in Spilsby Road in November 2022.

The new store will create around 40 jobs, however, it has been delayed after Lidl launched a legal claim on the grounds that East Lindsey did not consider its revised application at the same time.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of Aldi UK’s National Real Estate Department, said: “Our public consultation showed that the people of Horncastle really want an Aldi store…. be reassured we remain committed to delivering on our plans and will work to bring our unbeatable value and award-winning quality to local shoppers as soon as we can.”

Lidl has been approached for comment.

​A spokesman for East Lindsey confirmed the legal challenge had been launched and that a date for the court hearing​​​ was awaited.

They continued: “The council continues to robustly defend the grounds of the challenge brought by Lidl against the council's decision for the Aldi store.”

The Spilsby Road development will include the demolition of an existing petrol station forecourt and a detached house to make way for the supermarket with car parking accessed by a roundabout.

There are also plans for the redevelopment of the petrol station itself to create a new facility and shop. The Lidl store plans, including 117 car parking spaces, are for the town’s Boston Road, on land also currently used by a petrol service station.

