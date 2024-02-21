Aldi 'committed' to Horncastle despite legal challenge

What the Aldi store planned for Horncastle's Spilsby Road would look like. Image: Aldi

East Lindsey District Council granted planning permission to develop the new Aldi store in Spilsby Road in November 2022.

The new store will create around 40 jobs, however, it has been delayed after Lidl launched a legal claim on the grounds that East Lindsey did not consider its revised application at the same time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of Aldi UK’s National Real Estate Department, said: “Our public consultation showed that the people of Horncastle really want an Aldi store…. be reassured we remain committed to delivering on our plans and will work to bring our unbeatable value and award-winning quality to local shoppers as soon as we can.”

Lidl has been approached for comment.

​A spokesman for East Lindsey confirmed the legal challenge had been launched and that a date for the court hearing​​​ was awaited.

They continued: “The council continues to robustly defend the grounds of the challenge brought by Lidl against the council's decision for the Aldi store.”

The Spilsby Road development will include the demolition of an existing petrol station forecourt and a detached house to make way for the supermarket with car parking accessed by a roundabout.

Advertisement

Advertisement