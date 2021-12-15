Aldi gives all store staff in Lincolnshire a pay rise

Aldi is putting its staff pay rates up from February. EMN-211215-110014001

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket will pay all Store Assistants at least £10.10 an hour nationally and £11.55 for those inside the M25.

Aldi remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £750 annually.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage rates of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 an hour inside the M25.

The government’s legal minimum wage rate is set to rise to £9.50 from April 2022.

It comes as it has been announced UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring. The Office for National Statistics says the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2 per cent in October to 5.1 per cent in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.

“We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work. These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.”

Aldi now has more than 950 stores throughout the UK and recently pledged to invest £1.3 billion over the next two years (2022-2023).