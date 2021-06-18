Aldi hopes to build new store in Boston, almost double the size of existing shop

Aldi has announced it is hoping to build nine new stores in Lincolnshire, including one in Boston.

The business has been on an expansion drive in recent years, launching, on average, about one store a week in order to meet demand from new customers.

It has now revealed it is on the lookout for nine new store locations in Lincolnshire, including Boston, where it already has a store in Queen Street.

The other locations are: Horncastle, Holbeach Clough, Bourne, Market Deeping, Branston, near Lincoln, Central Lincoln, Old Clee, Grimsby, and Epworth, near Gaisborough.

The construction of the current Aldi store in 2000.

Aldi is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain, with more than 900 stores and 36,000-plus employees on its books.

It says it is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

Each site, it continues, should be about 1.5 acres (about the size of a football pitch) and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with 100 or so parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Its current store in Boston is about 10,500 sq ft.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”