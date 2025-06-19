Aldi looking to bring new stores to Lincolnshire

By Habne Miranda
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Aldi is on the lookout for a new store location in Lincolnshire as part of its rapid UK expansion plans. The UK's fourth-largest supermarket recently invited the public to suggest areas most in need of an Aldi store

Aldi has now analysed thousands of suggestions to help shape its store search for the years ahead.

The priority area in Lincolnshire where the supermarket is actively looking is Lincoln.

Aldi currently has more than 1,050 stores across the UK and is working towards a long-term target of 1,500. Over the summer, 10 new stores are set to open in areas including Caterham in Surrey, Sheffield in South Yorkshire, and Fulham Broadway in London.

Aldi Storeplaceholder image
Aldi Store

The expansion is part of a £650 million investment this year alone, helping Aldi bring its unbeatable value to even more communities.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: "We want to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone, and that means opening new stores in the communities that need them most. The response from the public has been invaluable in helping us identify where demand is greatest, and where we need to focus our efforts on finding the sites that can become new stores."

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket says it is also on the lookout for sites to accommodate its Aldi Local store format in Central London in zones one and two, which typically have a minimum size of 5,000 sq ft of trading space, along with an additional 3,000 sq ft of ancillary space.

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].

