Detailed plans have been submitted by Morbaine for the Gallamore Lane site

Property developer Morbaine has submitted the detailed application to West Lindsey District Council following the grant of outline planning permission by the authority in July 2021.

In granting outline planning permission, West Lindsey District Council acknowledged the proposed development would benefit the local community by increasing the range and choice of food shopping within Market Rasen. In addition, it recognised that the development would have a positive impact on the local economy by retaining spend within the local area and providing new job opportunities.

Since outline planning permission was secured, Morbaine says they have worked in partnership with Aldi and Starbucks to design a scheme that will ‘deliver for the needs of local people, blend harmoniously with the surrounding area, whilst ensuring the site still works efficiently from an operational perspective’.

Subject to securing planning permission, Morbaine hopes to be on site in the late summer of 2024 with a view to opening the development to the public in the summer of 2025.

Graham Adams, Development Director at Morbaine, said: “When we launched our plans back in December 2020, we undertook a public consultation exercise to understand how the development would be received by the local community. Of the 388 responses received at that time, over 90 per cent supported the development of a new discount food store on the site. This response was extremely encouraging and we are now delighted to be able to provide the opportunity to bring a new Aldi store to the town which will provide a much-needed enhancement to the range of food shopping facilities locally, whilst helping to support the future needs of the town’s growing community.”

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Demand for our stores has never been higher but there are still some towns, like Market Rasen, that don’t have access to an Aldi yet. We have been searching for a suitable site in Market Rasen for some time and we are therefore extremely excited about the prospect of opening a new store on Gallamore Lane.

"The store will provide an enhanced shopping experience for the local community whilst giving them access to our range of high-quality products at unbeatable value. Adding to that, it will also create around 35 jobs which will be fantastic for the local area.”