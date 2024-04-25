Aldi shoppers across Lincolnshire save 8,200 meals from going to waste with supermarket scheme

Thousands of meals have been saved from going to waste in Lincolnshire through Aldi's Too Good To Go scheme.

It is all thanks to the supermarket’s initiative with the world’s largest surplus food platform, Too Good To Go, which launched in stores nationwide back in February 2023.

Shoppers across Lincolnshire have so far purchased 8,200 Too Good To Go bags at their local Aldi stores, the equivalent to £54,600 in savings.

The bags contain a range of grocery products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates and are offered at a reduced price, costing just £3.30 each for at least £10 worth of food.

So far, Aldi says the initiative has helped to avoid 22,000 kg of CO2 emissions in Lincolnshire alone, contributing to a total of 1,500 tonnes avoided and more than half a million meals saved across the UK since the initiative began.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “It is amazing to see the sheer number of our customers across Lincolnshire that have made the most of our Too Good To Go Surprise Bags since launching last year.

“This partnership not only allows us to reduce food waste and demonstrate our commitment to being a sustainable retailer, but also enables our customers to access quality food whilst saving even more on their shop.”

It comes as Aldi recently announced the extension of the collection window for its Too Good To Go bags, with customers now able to secure a bag up to 24 hours ahead of the collection time via the app in addition to this, customers will now be able to purchase a Surprise Bag on Sundays.

Aldi also donates surplus food from all its stores through its partnership with Neighbourly, which has seen the supermarket donate more than 45 million meals to those in need since 2019.

Neighbourly is a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Aldi donated more than 10,800 meals to good causes in Lincolnshire during the recent Easter school holidays.

The supermarket chain pairs its UK stores with local charities, community groups, and food banks to collect unsold fresh and chilled food year-round.

Around 833,600 meals were donated throughout the UK during the recent school holidays, with more than 15 causes in Lincolnshire benefitting from the initiative in total.

Liz Fox said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families, and food banks regularly see heightened demand.

“By working with such amazing charities in Lincolnshire through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, said: "The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.

“Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities."

Aldi also recently partnered with Neighbourly to launch a new “Spring” fund to provide additional help for families in need across the UK.