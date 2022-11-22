You can help support food banks and charities across Lincolnshire simply by shopping at Aldi this winter.

Aldi is launching its Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund this Christmas, which will see the supermarket giant donate £250,000 to help organisations.

The budget supermarket is introducing new signage in stores this Christmas to help highlight to customers the most in demand items at foodbanks, such as Baked Beans, Teabags and Toiletries, which will be flagged up with a special logo on shelves and can then be dropped at the food donation points by Aldi’s checkouts.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that Christmas is already a particularly challenging time for many, but this year is understandably going to be even tougher for a lot of households.

“That’s why we’re more committed than ever to doing what we can to give back.

"We want to make food accessible for all and hope both our additional funding and donation drive will help to make a real difference in Lincolnshire.”

This pledge by Aldi follows a recent survey of community engagement platform Neighbourly’s charities, which revealed that 72 percent will need more food items to help with increased demand this Christmas.

The items that were revealed to be most in-demand, and will be promoted in-store to help drive donations this Christmas, included cereal, rice and pasta, tinned food and toiletries.

Steve Butterworth, chief executive of Neighbourly, added: “The cost-of-living is impacting communities up and down the country and the charities we support are expecting to see demand increase even further over the coming months.

“Without the support of the public and businesses like Aldi we’d be unable to help those in need. Within our network there are many charities and community groups that will be able to put this funding to good use, to support families that are struggling.”