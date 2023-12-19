All change at Advocate as Matt takes over reigns

It’s all change at the Advocate Arms in Market Rasen, as, after running the Queen Street business for 15 years, owner Darren Lince has handed over the reigns to Matthew Horsefield.

​Matt Horsefield, pictured with his wife Francesca, has big plans for The Advocate Arms

​No stranger to The Advocate, Matt was the Head Chef responsible for achieving the business’s Rosettes back in 2013, an achievement The Advocate has hung onto for nearly a decade. He has also been the General Manager for the last year.

Darren said it felt the right time to “let Matt do his own thing” at The Advocate Arms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: "I feel immensely proud of what the team has achieved in the last 15 years and really look forward to seeing what Matt can achieve in the next 15 years! It’s been a pleasure serving the people of Market Rasen over that time and I would like to thank all of our customers, old and new, for their loyalty of the last decade and a half.”

The Advocate will continue to be open throughout the day for drinks, breakfast, brunch and dinner, but Matt has plenty of ideas to help build the business for the future.

He said: “I am delighted that Darren has the confidence in me to make a go of this tremendous business, and I am going to work tirelessly to ensure that it goes from strength to strength. It has been a great time to take over with Christmas on the horizon and I am going to ensure that the Advocate journey is one of continuous improvement. I am a great believer in support local to grow local and will bring this ethos along with me.”

He continued: “I have inherited a very committed team, and we are going to do more themed nights and make The Advocate the place to be for a great culinary experience, but also for a relaxed night out with friends over cocktails. I plan to add Ales to the bar and extend our wine and gin selection, with new Weekly Cocktails, as well as planning a new menu for January, which will be a great combination of traditional pub grub with fine dining dishes for all.