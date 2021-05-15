All year summer service to Skegness announced by East Midlands Railway

Summer services to Skegness will now take place all year round.

Summer services will now happen all year round and the new timetable will provide more seats, quicker journeys, and a simpler and more resilient services.

SThe timetable also includes improvements for passengers who use the EMR’s Regional services between Nottingham and Grantham - with later evening options and an improved Sunday Service with an increase in the number of calls at Aslockton, Bottesford and Radcliffe.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: “This new timetable represents an exciting new chapter for train services in the region and will bring significant benefits to the communities we serve, such as Skegness.

“It has been an incredible team effort to put this timetable in place, especially during a period so heavily affected by covid. That is why we are so proud to be able to launch this new timetable and in turn help support Skegness’ tourism, leisure and hospitality sector at a time when its needed more than ever.”

Alex Saul, Resort Director at Butlin’s Skegness, said: “The increase in rail services to Skegness will be welcome news to guests staying at Butlin’s this year.

"Collectively, we all want to play our part in helping the local economy recover from the pandemic and it is so important that holidaymakers are able to move around the region easily and access the cafes, shops and local attractions they want to visit.

"East Midlands Railway deserves great credit for introducing this new timetable and we hope it will play a part in a great summer and rest of 2021.”

Lydia Rusling, Assistant Director at East Lindsey District Council said: “We welcome the revised timetable from East Midlands Railway, which will open up opportunities for visiting the Lincolnshire coast throughout the year.