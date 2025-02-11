Allison Homes and ThinkBDW donate £5,000 to charities following WhatHouse? Awards raffle

Housebuilder Allison Homes and its marketing agency ThinkBDW have made a significant charitable impact following the WhatHouse? Awards ceremony on 15th November 2024, where they generously divided their charity raffle winnings between meaningful causes.

The growing housebuilder split its £2,500 share of the raffle prize, allocating £1,250 to the Nettleham Community Hub in Lincoln, a volunteer-run centre offering library services and community activities, and £1,250 to the Ferry Project in Wisbech, a homelessness charity providing emergency accommodation and support to vulnerable individuals.

Both charities have previously benefited from Allison Homes' support, with donations linked to key partnership developments in these areas. The Nettleham Community Hub is associated with The Oaks development on Deepdale Lane in Nettleham, a project delivering 38 new affordable homes in partnership with Amplius (formerly Longhurst Group).

Similarly, the Ferry Project has ties to the Whittlesey Green development in partnership with Accent Group, which will provide 130 affordable homes for shared ownership and social rent.

Megan Polston (ThinkBDW), Dan Bursnall (Allison Homes) & Mike Fundell (ThinkBDW) at the WhatHouse? Awards

Louise Budgen, General Manager of Nettleham Community Hub, explained what the donation means to her charity: "A huge thank you for the generous donation to Nettleham Community Hub. This donation will make a huge difference. We are currently upgrading all of the old strip lighting to LEDs throughout the building in an effort to not only save money but to make our building greener, so this will go towards the costs associated with that."

ThinkBDW donated its £2,500 portion to Dementia UK. Mike Fundell, Client Services Director at the agency, said: "We're proud to donate our share of the raffle winnings to Dementia UK. This cause is close to our hearts at ThinkBDW. By supporting this charity, we hope to contribute to their vital work in providing specialist support for those affected by this condition."

John Anderson, Chief Executive of Allison Homes Group, who attended the event, captured the spirit of the company’s charitable mission: "These donations are more than just a cheque – they're about building real connections. We are proud to have already supported the Nettleham Community Hub and Ferry Project over the last year, through our Partnerships Charitable Scheme. These additional donations further demonstrate our values and our commitment to creating more than just homes – we're building communities that matter."

The WhatHouse? Awards is the largest and most prestigious event in the UK housing sector. Held annually, it brings together the top tier of the housebuilding industry to celebrate excellence and innovation. At this year's event, Allison Homes was also proud to be shortlisted with their strategic partner Amplius for the 'Best Partnership Scheme' award for their Mays Place development in Bourne, Lincs.

Julia Brass, Head of Group Marketing at Allison Homes, added: "The WhatHouse? Awards was a fantastic evening celebrating our industry's achievements, and being able to turn our raffle win into meaningful support for charities that are close to our hearts made the night even more special.”