Allison Homes Central sponsors charity ball in Lincolnshire supporting breast cancer awareness

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes Central is proud to be sponsoring a table at an upcoming charity ball in support of two remarkable causes – Breast Cancer Now and Little Lifts.

The event, taking place on Saturday 1st November at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, will round off Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) and raise vital funds to help those affected by breast cancer.

Organised to celebrate the strength and resilience of those impacted by breast cancer, the ball will raise money for two incredible charities – Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity providing world-class research and essential support, and Little Lifts which delivers thoughtfully curated care packages to people undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Allison Homes Central has donated £100 to sponsor a table at the event, helping to ensure the evening can raise as much as possible for both charities.

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group's breast cancer awareness stand

Yvette Martin, Breast Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist at Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, said: “We are super excited to be hosting this special event to raise vital funds for two charities that support our patients and their families at what is such a difficult time. We see every day what a difference their support makes and so wanted to do what we could this year to give back.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “At Allison Homes, we are always proud to support causes that make a real difference in people's lives. Sponsoring this event is a small way for us to contribute to two organisations that provide vital care and comfort to those affected by breast cancer.

“Both Breast Cancer Now and Little Lifts do incredible work, and we’re honoured to play a part in supporting their efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Guests at the ball can look forward to an evening of entertainment, dining and fundraising, with all the proceeds split between the two charities.

To learn more about Breast Cancer Now, visit https://breastcancernow.org/support-for-you, and to find out more about Little Lifts, visit https://www.littlelifts.org.uk.

To find out more about Allison Homes Central, visit www.allison-homes.co.uk.