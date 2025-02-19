Allison Homes East sponsors Rotary Swimarathon event in Grantham

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has sponsored a Swimarathon event in Grantham, near its upcoming Manthorpe Chase development.

Manthorpe Chase will be located on Belton Lane in Manthorpe and provide a total of 480 new homes, comprised of a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom properties.

The "Rotary Swimarathon" took place from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th February and was organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham. The Swimarathon was established in 1990 and since then has raised over £1 million for local charities and deserving causes and projects in and around Grantham.

This year, the event saw over 1,400 swimmers in teams of six swimming in relay for 50 minutes over the three days. The event is the biggest fundraising event of its kind in the area and was able to raise an incredible £43,000.

Allison Homes East provided a silver level sponsorship of £250 which helped facilitate the costs of the event, and Dan Bursnall, Marketing Manager at Allison Homes East went along to first day of the event.

Lead organiser at the Rotary Club of Grantham, Roger Graves said: "Every year we look to corporate sponsors to support us in covering the huge costs involved for an event of this scale and we are delighted that Allison Homes are joining us this year, meaning that every pound raised by the swimmers will support the local community, it really is appreciated."

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We were delighted to be involved in this exciting event. The Rotary Club of Grantham does amazing work for the local community and is exactly the kind of organisation we look to support in the areas we build in. We hope everyone had a wonderful time and that all the swimmers are taking a well-deserved rest.”