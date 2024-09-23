Allison Homes & Longhurst Group strengthen community ties with donation to Nettleham Community Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allison Homes has proudly donated £3,800 to the Nettleham Community Hub, a charity selected in collaboration with Longhurst Group as part of their joint commitment to supporting local communities. The donation marks a significant milestone in their partnership, coinciding with the upcoming development on Deepdale Lane in Nettleham, known as The Oaks which will comprise of 38 new affordable homes.

On Monday, 16th September 2024, representatives from Allison Homes, Longhurst Group, and the Nettleham Community Hub came together to celebrate the donation. They toured the community hub and learned more about the vital work being done to support the community. The hub plays a crucial role in the local area, providing a welcoming space that combats loneliness and nurtures community spirit. The donation will contribute towards much-needed upgrades to the hub's facilities, ensuring it remains a valuable asset for the community.

Louise Budgen, Community Hub Manager, expressed her appreciation for the support: "This donation is not just about the financial contribution; it shows a real commitment to our community. We are incredibly grateful for this support, which will help us enhance our facilities and continue our work in bringing people together and providing essential services to the Nettleham community."

James Pennington from Allison Partnerships shared his pride in supporting the hub: "At Allison Homes, we are committed to building not just homes, but thriving communities. The Nettleham Community Hub is a cornerstone of local life, and we are delighted to contribute to its mission of nurturing connections and creating a welcoming environment for everyone."

Sarah O’Brien from Longhurst Group highlighted the importance of community engagement: "Supporting local initiatives is at the heart of what we do. By working in partnership with Allison Homes to identify this charity, we are strengthening our commitment to the communities we serve."

Allison Partnerships, a dedicated division of Allison Homes, collaborates with trusted housing providers to address England's unmet housing needs.

In Nettleham, recent data shows there are more than 450 applicants in housing need.

Longhurst Group, a leading housing organisation in the Midlands and East of England, is a Strategic Partner of Homes England and aims to build around 600 new homes each year.

The Oaks, which is due for completion next summer, will contribute significantly to this effort, offering a variety of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes through tenures such as Shared Ownership and affordable rent options.

To learn more about Allison Homes' Partnerships division, please visit: Allison Partnerships | Homes Built On Kindness and Community (allison-homes.co.uk).

For more information about Longhurst Group, please visit: Home | Longhurst Group (longhurst-group.org.uk).