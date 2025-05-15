Amberley Labels employees celebrate 4,000 injury-free days with a charitable donation

Local Boston-based packaging manufacturer Amberley Labels has reached a major safety milestone, having recorded 4,000 days without a work-related injury requiring time off to recover. To celebrate, employees donated to Cystic Fibrosis Dream Holidays – a gesture that reflects the team's commitment to both safety and community.

Employees at the Amberley Labels site, part of the Coveris Group, on the Riverside Industrial Estate in Boston have donated £1,000 to the charity Cystic Fibrosis Dream Holidays.

The donation is part of a company programme that rewards workplace safety with support for good causes chosen by the team. This time, Shift Manager Jason Young nominated the Spalding-based charity – where Coveris is also located locally – which gives free holidays to families with children who have cystic fibrosis. The donation will enable a family to enjoy a much-needed break together, providing quality time and happy memories away from their daily challenges.

Amberley Labels in Boston is an award-winning supplier of high-quality labels for well-known brands and retailers across the UK and internationally. Coveris, a leading packaging manufacturer, puts a strong focus on safety at work and as part of the company’s health and safety focus, sites are rewarded for reaching milestones without an ‘Lost Time Incident’ or LTI, with the chance to donate to a local good cause. Companies track LTIs to measure how safe their workplaces are, so the fewer there are, the better.

Pictured (L-R): Jason Young, Amberley Labels (Boston) Shift Manager; Darren Faulkner, Finance Director/Fundraiser at Cystic Fibrosis Dream Holidays and Sarah Gray, Coveris Paper Business Unit HR Advisor.

Jason Osborne, Site Manager at Amberley Labels in Boston, says: “Safety is a shared commitment and a value that drives everything we do. Achieving 4,000 LTI-free days is a testament to hard work and teamwork of everyone on site. The teams can be very proud.” He adds: “We remain committed to continuously improving our safety culture and through recognising key milestones within the local area, we go beyond the wellbeing of our employees and support the community too.”

The charity’s fundraiser and Finance Director, Darren Faulkner, visited the Amberley Labels site to accept the donation on behalf of the organisation.