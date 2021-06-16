Amusement parks on Skegness coast reassure visitors after Christian Eriksen suffers cardiac arrest on pitch in Euro 2020

Defibrillators are on site at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

Following the incident which occurred during the Denmark vs Finland Euros game over the weekend, Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier owners, the Mellors Group, wanted to reassure guests that health and safety is of the utmost importance at both sites.

Defibrillators are on both sites for either guests to use or the nearby public.

James Mellors, Operations Director at Mellors Group, said: "Incidents like those at last weekend’s European Championship game, which saw Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest on live TV, bring safety top of mind.

An additional defibrillator has been installed at Skegness Pier.

"Fantasy Island want to make all visitors aware that they are fully prepared in case the unthinkable happens, with the site having two defibrillators.

An additional defibrillator has also been installed at Skegness Pier for guests and people using the beach.

According to BBC research, administering defibrillation within three to five minutes of collapse can produce better survival rates - as high as 50-70%.