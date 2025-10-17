Andy Burnham and Zia Yusuf to speak at Lincolnshire Exhibition

The Lincolnshire Exhibition. Credit: Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority

Big names from Reform and Labour have been announced as speakers at the Lincolnshire Exhibition.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is designed to showcase the best of Lincolnshire, including engineering, energy, food and farming.

It was organised by Greater Lincolnshire’s Reform mayor Dame Andrea Jenkyns and will have an RAF Typhoon flypast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham will appear by video link, speaking about the power of mayors to boost areas’ economies.

Greater Lincolnshire Mayor, Dame Andrea Jenkyns. Credit: LDRS

The Labour politician – who has made headlines recently by challenging Keir Starmer – has been cited by Ms Jenkyns as one of her inspirations as a strong, effective mayor.

Zia Yusuf, who was the chair of Reform UK until July, will also deliver a speech.

He is now head of the party’s Department of Government Efficiency taskforce, which will inspect Lincolnshire County Council for waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will take place on Wednesday, October 22, at Lincolnshire Showground.

It’s hoped that it will bring new investment and trade into the county by exhibiting its technology and creativity on a national level.

Dame Andrea said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming everyone to the very first Great Exhibition for Lincolnshire – an event that began as a pledge in my mayoral manifesto and has come to life as a celebration of Greater Lincolnshire’s innovation, ambition and enterprise.

“I’m sharing our story with the world to demonstrate the strength, creativity and resilience of Lincolnshire’s communities and industries. I want this event to spark new ideas, new partnerships, and a renewed pride in what we can achieve together as Lincolnshire.”

The event is modelled after the Great Exhibition, which showcased the innovations of Victorian England.

Around 100 exhibitors are expected, including sponsors Siemens Energy and ABP.