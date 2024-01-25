Anglian Water invests nearly £4.5 million to protect Horbling’s rivers

Anglian Water.

Engineers will be installing new equipment which will remove phosphorous from wastewater, improving river water quality nearby.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses.

The investment at Horbling WRC, which is worth nearly £4.5 million, includes new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process and remove even more phosphorous from wastewater. This equipment will help remove harmful algae growth and improve water quality in local watercourses, says Anglian Water.

Work is due to start on site this month and is expected to finish by summer 2024. As the upgrades are taking place on site at the WRC, Anglian Water customers in the local area are advised that they should not experience any disruption during the scheme.

Anglian Water’s team has used detailed modelling of the local system to design a ‘robust’ engineering scheme which will help to protect local watercourses in the Sleaford area now and in the future. This investment means the water entering the Ouse Mere Lode from Horbling WRC will be even cleaner, protecting wildlife and water quality in the river.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to our Water Recycling Centre in Horbling will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by

helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities. That’s why we’ve committed through our Get River Positive programme that our water recycling processes will not harm

rivers.”

Get River Positive was launched by Anglian Water and Severn Trent last year. The plan includes five pledges to transform river water quality across their regions, and demonstrates a clear and actionable response to calls for a revival of rivers in England. There has been a lot of media attention about water companies allowing discharges into rivers and the sea due to excess rainwater putting pressure on treatment works.

Central to the pledges is a commitment that work carried out by the two water companies will ensure storm overflows and sewage treatment works do not harm rivers.

This project will be completed by Anglian Water’s @one Alliance. The @one Alliance delivers complex engineering and construction projects across the Anglian Water region, utilising the skills and expertise provided by their