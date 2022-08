Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Goldholme Stone Quarry at Ancaster where police have been called to oversee a protest by animal rights activists. Photo: Google

The protesters are reported to have arrived at 4.35am this morning at Goldholme Stone Quarry, on Sleaford Road, Ancaster.

Police are currently on the scene and say the protestors are behaving in a “peaceful manner”.