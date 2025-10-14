Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre celebrates ‘Good’ CQC rating and launch of new resident facilities

Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) in Grantham, is celebrating a significant milestone following its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection, which has awarded the home an overall rating of ‘Good’. This marks a notable improvement since the home’s previous inspection in April 2021, when it was rated ‘Requires Improvement’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The achievement comes at an exciting time for Apple Trees, which has recently unveiled three new spaces designed to enhance comfort and enjoyment for residents and their families - a welcoming Family Room, a tranquil garden areaand a brand-new bar, Apple Trees garden bar.

The Family Room provides a peaceful, private space for residents and their loved ones, particularly during end-of-life care. It allows families to spend meaningful time together in a comforting and supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, the new garden area offers a colourful and tranquil retreat, where residents, team members and visitors can relax among plants and seating areas designed to promote wellbeing and reflection.

Meanwhile, this has already become a much-loved social hub, giving residents an uplifting space to gather, socialise and make cherished memories with family and friends.

These new facilities highlight Apple Trees’ ongoing commitment to enhancing quality of life for residents and their families. Similar approaches in other OSJCT homes have shown how such spaces promote comfort, dignity and togetherness, particularly during important times in residents’ lives.

The home has also welcomed new leadership, with Lee Morgan joining as Home Manager and Natasha Briggs as Deputy Home Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee brings a wealth of experience, having worked in the care sector since 2009. He has progressed through a range of roles, from care assistant to senior care, deputy, and since 2020, into home management. Natasha, who has worked in care for 11 years, has similarly developed her career from care assistant to team leader and now Deputy Manager.

Lee said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC, which reflects the dedication, compassion and teamwork shown every day by our staff. The new spaces - our Family Room, garden and - mean so much to our residents and their loved ones. They create opportunities for connection, comfort and joy, which is exactly what care should be about. We’re proud of how far Apple Trees has come, and we’re excited about continuing to build on this success.”