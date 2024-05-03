Apprentices from Lincolnshire housebuilder give back by assisting charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CASL is an organisation that offers free advice to South Lincolnshire residents on a wide range of topics, including benefits, debt advice, housing advice, employment and consumer issues. In 2022 alone the organisation handled almost 35,000 enquiries from over 11,000 clients, meaning it is a vital resource for the local community.

Apprentices Kenny and Drew from Allison Homes East were eager to help the organisation and generously volunteered their time to create an extra room, which will allow CASL to see more clients through the particularly busy period the organisation is experiencing. Local plasterer Carl Howard of CRH Plastering also gave time, materials and expertise.

CASL Chief Officer, Simon Richards, said: “We are very grateful to Allison Homes for the work done, which we would not have been able to fund ourselves as a small charity. It is great that local organisations have been able to work together on this project to ultimately benefit the town of Grantham. We are pleased to have been able to help the apprentices gain this invaluable experience and their work will help us support even more people”.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group, said: “At Allison Homes we are constantly looking for ways to give back to the communities in which we build, and we were delighted to learn that two of our apprentices volunteered to assist in the adaptation of the Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL) office in Finkin Street.

“Our apprentices were able to gain valuable experience whilst also contributing to an incredible cause. CASL is an invaluable resource to the community, we are proud to support them and hope that the renovations allow them to continue to improve their service.”

For information on careers at Allison Homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.