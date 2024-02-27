APSS Group Invests in State-of-the-art Showroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 100 businesspeople from across the East Midlands, as well as local dignitaries including the Mayor of Lincoln Biff Bean attended the Gin and Jazz themed event with gin tasting provided by the team from Bainland Lodge Retreats and live music by saxophonist Ben Lester.

APSS’ commercial team provided tours of the new showroom, which features the latest in workplace technology, including acoustic ceiling rafts designed to reduce reverberation and echo, touch screen TVs, Zoom meeting rooms with angled tables so everyone can be seen on camera, and a virtual reality room for virtual tours of newly designed spaces.

With TPS Office Furniture having recently joined the APSS Group, the showroom also includes feature displays of chairs and the latest trends in commercial furniture as well as a soft furnishing sample wall so clients can see and feel the wide range of materials available.

Ground floor networking at the launch event for the showroom.

A beech-hut-themed meeting pod and relaxed space are featured within the office space with a halo light – providing the option for an open or closed meeting space.

Laurence Barrass, Managing Director at APSS Group said: “The new showroom represents a significant investment and provides the perfect space to demonstrate what’s new in contemporary office design and space planning. This includes how technology can easily be incorporated into the workspace as an integral part of the design.

“The team was very excited and proud to showcase our expanded range of products and services. Over the past 25 years, we have evolved from providing office partitions and storage systems to offering a complete design and fit-out service.

“We really enjoyed showing our valued customers and suppliers around our Lincoln headquarters.”

Laurence Barrass, Managing Director at APSS Group.

Benedict Heaver, Managing Director at Streets Heaver, was in attendance and he said: “The showroom looks great and the benefit of seeing it first-hand is that it provides inspiration on what’s possible for contemporary workspaces.

“The VR room provides an enhanced experience as it allows you to really visualise how a space will look and feel. The halo lights, fabric swatches and furniture displays are a great addition to the showroom and impressive for those visiting for the first time.”

For over 25 years, commercial office fit out specialist APSS has been at the forefront of designing and creating dynamic spaces for organisations in a wide range of sectors including professional services, industrial, retail, education and healthcare. Following its recent acquisition of TPS Office Furniture, it has expanded its services to include high quality, contemporary furniture.

Laurence added: “As the group embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains committed to keeping innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of the business. Our new showroom is testament to our commitment to transforming environments and enriching lives through exceptional design.

Furniture on display in the upstairs workspace.

“Creating a more visually appealing working environment has been proven to increase productivity and is an attractive benefit for existing staff as well as prospective employees.”