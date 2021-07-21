APSS take on new staff as demand continues

Leanne Sleney and Emily May.

Commercial interior design and fit out firm APSS, based in Lincoln has welcomed Emily May and Leanne Sleney to the team.

Emily joins the team as a junior designer after graduating from De Montfort University in Leicester with a degree in interior design. She interned at the company over summer in 2019 and made such an impression that when a vacancy became available, she was asked to come back as a full time member of staff. She will be supporting all departments in helping create amazing workspaces for APSS clients.

Leanne has joined the team as an administration assistant and will be on the front line in communicating with customers and suppliers while supporting all departments within the company. Previously Leanne has worked in the hospitality industry and Lincoln City Football Club.

Richard Mycroft, Operations Manager for APSS, said: “These appointments are great news and show how after a hard year for many businesses, APSS has continued to grow. The company is in a strong position, and this is only the start of introducing new faces. We are also looking to recruit a new project manager as well as a site foreman.

“Both Leanne and Emily will provide key support to both our customers and internal departments within the company to helping to create an improved customer experience and more efficient service.”

APSS has more than 20 years’ experience transforming workplaces to help boost staff morale and productivity and provides a range of products in addition to a full fit out and refurbishment design and build service including, installation of mezzanines and glass and steel partitions.