Artisan market to return to Stourton this weekend

​More than 90 artists and crafters from all across Lincolnshire will be peddling their wares in Stourton this weekend.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Last year's Artisan market at Stourton.
Last year's Artisan market at Stourton.

​This September sees the return of the Lincolnshire Makers’ Autumn Artisan Market at Stourton Woods in Baumber on Sunday (September 17), where more than 90 local Lincolnshire creatives, artists and food producers will be exhibiting their products and skills during the day, running from 10am to 4pm.

The event will take place in the Roundhouse in the woods, and there will be a huge range of items on offer during the event, from fused glass to fudge, macarons to melts, spices to sea glass and alcohol to art.

Lincolnshire Makers founder Jodie Mason said: “Lincolnshire has such a diverse range of talent from all over the county, and our Autumn Artisan Market celebrates the best of Lincolnshire art, crafts and food producers all in one place!

Last year's Artisan market at Stourton.
Last year's Artisan market at Stourton.

"If you like to support local and shop handmade, quality products, this is the event for you!”

Live music will be provided by local musicians including local guitar duo Nigel and Teri, and saxophonist John, and there will also be variety of street food available on site, including fully loaded fries from Oh La La Fries, freshly made pizza from The Roaming Dough, burgers from Gourmazin, sweet and savoury crepes from Fleurs’ Kitchen.

Drinks will be availabe from onsite bar from Ferry Ales Brewery, plus hot drinks from Jackalope Joe Coffee Co and Dancing Dungarees and desserts from Barney’s Churros and ice cream from Nocona Gelato.Deer safaris will run throughout the day and are wheelchair accessible. These can be booked online in advance via the Stourton Estates website at https://www.stourtonestates.co.uk/product/events/deer-safaris-at-artisan-market/

The event is dog friendly and entry is free of charge for visitors, although a small car parking fee of £5 will apply, with funds reinvested into the ground's maintenance.

Rare Bear Studio of Louth at last year's Artisan market at Stourton.
Rare Bear Studio of Louth at last year's Artisan market at Stourton.

Visitors can also hunt for gnomes, try out lawn games, scout out items on a scavenger hunt, or enjoy a woodland walk around the extensive grounds.

The Facebook event can be found at www.facebook.com/events/698606215243987

Related topics:Lincolnshire