Asda Boston holds food drive for Boston Food Bank
The Lister Way supermarket's community champion, Stephen Bromby, works closely with the local food bank, arranging pick-up of the donations our generous customers donate at our in-store collection point and providing a range of other donations and Asda Foundation grant support.
Local charities and volunteers from food banks across The Trussell Trust visited Asda from 8:30am to 3:00pm on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th May to share information about their community projects, and customers could choose to donate to the food drive by placing their items in collection points after the tills. Message boards and stickers were displayed beside the most-needed items at food banks, as well as shopping list printouts that customers could use to tick off the essentials they donate.
Zoe from the Trussell Trust said: "The food banks in the Trussell Trust network have seen an increase in need for their services over the last year, and food donation levels just can’t keep up. That’s why our partnership with Asda and the May food drive is so important. Food banks rely on these donations to be able to support their local communities and to keep their doors open, so they can help everyone who needs it."