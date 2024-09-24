ATOMIC Marketing Agency expands into new HQ in Louth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ATOMIC Marketing Agency is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new headquarters at 36, Fairfield Enterprise Centre, Fairfield Industrial Estate, Louth, LN11 0LS. After outgrowing their previous home studio, Managing Director Tom, and his team of four have moved into the larger space to support the agency’s continued growth and expanding client base.

The new HQ will serve as the creative hub for the team, while ATOMIC’s remote members, based in Manchester and Scotland, continue to support clients in their respective regions.

Tom, 27, who launched ATOMIC after moving back to his hometown of Louth in June 2022, brings extensive experience from his time in Manchester, where he worked with leading brands such as Regatta, Henri Lloyd, Team Sky, Argyll Holidays, and Cove Communities. With a First-Class Honours degree in Advertising & Brand Management from Manchester Metropolitan University, Tom has successfully built ATOMIC into a thriving agency, helping both local and national businesses achieve their marketing goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the agency’s growth and relocation, Tom said, “I’m extremely proud of my small-town upbringing and now feel blessed that I can bring my experiences back into my hometown. Creating jobs locally over the next few years and helping businesses and brands succeed is incredibly rewarding.”

Left to right: Tom Bushell (Managing Director) and Josh Grantham (Senior Account Manager)

ATOMIC specialises in marketing for the Holiday Parks industry but offers a wide range of services across various sectors. Their expertise spans graphic design, web design and development, social media management, paid media, print management, photography, and videography. With a brand ethos of “marketing with energy,” the agency prides itself on its dynamic, ‘yes’ approach to every project.

2024 also marked an exciting team addition, as Tom’s lifelong friend Josh Grantham joined the agency as Senior Account Manager. Josh, a former primary school teacher, made a bold career change, bringing his organisational skills and discipline into the marketing world – though he’s kept his trusty whiteboard in the process.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tom’s ambition is to double the size of the team to meet rising demand and expand the agency’s reach further across the UK.