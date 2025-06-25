Avison Young brings 32 luxury holiday lodges in Lincolnshire to market
The lodges are in a beautiful setting overlooking the Woods golf course, close to Grantham in Lincolnshire, a historic market town nestled along the River Witham and on the East Coast Mainline, 23 miles south of Lincoln and 25 miles east of Nottingham, easily accessible from the A1.
Formerly De Vere’s and now part of the QHotels Collection, the lodges are located on the western edge of the award-winning Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, and the entire freehold extends to over 27.9 acres (11.29 hectares) of land primed for future development opportunities (subject to planning).
The purpose-built lodges, which are being brought to the market on an unencumbered freehold basis, are a mixture of detached and semi-detached units sleeping between 6-8 and are designed to maximise privacy within the countryside woodland setting. The development comprises three distinct configurations of accommodation designs, with each lodge having a two-floor layout offering picturesque far reaching southerly views and fitted with all the amenities required for a holiday home.
Richard Baldwin, Director, Leisure at Avison Young commented:
“We are pleased to be launching this rare leisure development opportunity to the market. The lodges at Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort offer immediate potential to develop a successful holiday letting lodge business with wider long-term development opportunities, supported by the substantial acreage of land in a luxury, picturesque location.
“We expect to see strong demand for the 32 lodges from a wide range of investors and developers looking to take advantage of the robust and growing holiday market.”
For further information on the development, view the brochure here: LINK