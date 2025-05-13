Avove throws its support behind community initiative to improve Legbourne Village Hall

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has built a solid reputation for its consistent support of important community initiatives, working to enhance the areas in which it actively supports.

Legbourne Village Hall, a non-profit organisation located in Louth, was the most recent beneficiary of Avove’s volunteering efforts, as its Yorkshire-based Northern Powergrid team rolled up their sleeves to help tidy the surrounding landscape and remove overhanging branches around the perimeter edge of the football fields.

Work was carried out throughout the self-run village hall, which is home to Grimoldby FC and several youth grassroots football teams. The local community hub relies on donations, sponsorship and organised charity and volunteering days to ensure its continued use and reached out to Avove’s team of arborists to help with some essential tree work.

As a developing football club committed to supporting young people in the community, Legbourne Village Hall had planned to install two new smaller pitches for the young development ages – a task that has been made possible through the essential maintenance works carried out by Avove’s volunteers.

Avove’s team of arborists assisting with some essential tree work.

Once the overhanging branches had been cleared, two 50ft pines were also reduced to alleviate the potential risk of them falling onto the village hall. All the works were organised by Avove’s Regional Manager, Scott Short, who also coaches a girl’s football team at the club.

Commenting on the success of the project and the importance of Avove’s community commitments, Scott said: “This community day has been a really big help – it has allowed the hall to complete all the necessary tree work, so that essential funds can be invested into other aspects of the premises.

“Without the volunteers who give up their own time to carry out general upkeep activities like cutting the grass and painting the hall, the club would not be able to function properly, and its ambition to support young people would be negatively impacted as a result.

“Having spoken to the volunteers that participated in this community day, I was really pleased with their feedback – not only did they feel positive about the successful delivery of the works, but it gave them an opportunity to meet with people from different parts of the business and collaborate productively.

“As someone who actively uses the club and its facilities, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those that helped complete the works and I’m looking forward to organising similar initiatives in the future.”

This community day is part of Avove’s long-term commitment to volunteering, giving back to the communities it supports.