Award for Mundys

A Market Rasen Estate Agent has been named Best in County at an awards event held in London.

The Mundys team with their award

Mundys, in the town’s Queen Street, took the top spot in the sales category at The ESTAS, the most prestigious awards in the UK property sector

They also won Silver in the lettings agent category as rated by tenants.

The winners were announced at the largest event in the property industry, held at the Grosvenor House, and hosted by TV property presenter Phil Spencer in front of a sell-out 1,200 guests.

Simon Bentley, Senior Partner of Mundys said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as best in the county at this year’s ESTAS.

"It means so much to us, as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

"Our staff are committed to providing the home movers of Lincolnshire the highest levels of customer service and these awards are testament to their hard work and passion for the industry”.

Now in their 19th year the awards, powered by ESTAS’s own customer review platform, recognise the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent.

This year’s results were calculated from more than 200,000 customer review ratings.

In his address to the Grosvenor House audience, Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003, said: “I’ve said it many times, but the work of agents, conveyancers and brokers is vastly underrated by the general public and its only when clients go through the process that they understand the effort, complexity and hard work that goes into your job.

“It’s your passion for what you do that makes The ESTAS the most important day in the property calendar every year.”

Estate and letting agents were recognised in counties and regions around the UK. National Grand Prix Awards were also announced for the Best Single Agent Office in sales and lettings.

Ben Marley, Commercial Director at The ESTAS said: “When we started, we wanted to create a set of property awards which were completely pure, where winners were selected solely on customer service ratings from actual transactions.

"Nineteen years on, ESTAS is now the customer review platform of choice for property professionals and the most prestigious award an agent, a conveyancer, mortgage broker or suppliers can win in the property industry.”

Dan Salmons CEO at headline partner Coadjute said: “On behalf of the Coadjute team, warm congratulations to all the winners this year at The ESTAS.

"As headline partner, Coadjute was delighted to see so many outstanding achievements recognised across the industry from everyone involved.