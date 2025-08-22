Award marks a company Hat Trick!

Staff at a Lincolnshire construction company are thrilled to be celebrating another prestigious award.

The Sturton by Stow-based Gelder Group’s ongoing investment in upskilling its apprentices has earned it a Princess Royal Training Award (PRTA) – for the third time! The company was also honoured in 2018 and 2022.

The coveted awards are now in their 10th Year, which is also the Princess Royal’s 75th birthday year. This time around they have been awarded to 57 recipients in recognition of their dedication to providing excellent training.

Gelder works in collaboration with Lincoln College to offer trainees the best possible support when it comes to boosting their skills.

A PRTA spokesman said that each year it sees Alumni returning to renew their programmes or submit new ones and it is that level of dedication which makes this community so powerful.

Training helps to shape a workforce where 88 per cent of recipients report clearer progression pathways and 86 per cent see increased productivity.

Gelder Group Training Co-ordinator Katie Scott who deals with apprentices in all areas of the company, including surveying, bricklaying, joinery and admin, entered the business for the awards.

An Awards spokesman said that winners have shown that they have taken innovative approaches to the challenges faced by their organisations, which reflect the wider UK skills gap.

Gelder Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Gelder said: “We are absolutely thrilled to hear that we have achieved an award this year, having been successful in 2018 and 2022. This reflects the importance we place on apprenticeships.

“Our company’s long-standing apprenticeship programme supports talent development in response to industry skills shortages. With a 95 per cent apprentice retention rate and close collaboration with Lincoln College, the programme is using mentoring to drive success.

“With cost-effective training and a clear ROI, the initiative supports social mobility and succession planning, embedding learning into our company’s culture. We are keen to see our apprentices grow with us and it is clear that high quality training is the key to encouraging rising talent.”

The Awards will formally be presented at a glittering ceremony in London on December 2.