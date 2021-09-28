Award-winning Boston-based business launches multilingual website

PAB Languages chief executive officer Iwona Lebiedowicz.

PAB Languages, which has its headquarters on Endeavour Park, has re-vamped its online presence with the help of Chesterfield-based digital growth agency Magnifica Technologies.

In keeping with the business’ international operation, the website offers content in 10 different languages and is localised for clients based in Germany, Poland and Portugal, meaning it has been adapted to their countries specifically.

Iwona Lebiedowicz, chief executive officer, said: “We have significantly changed the structure of our UK website, created a new content to better articulate all the services that we offer our clients in the UK, and allow much more space for case studies and testimonials.

“Also, localising our website was crucial for overseas growth and new market penetration. We want to ensure that our diverse audiences can access information easily in their native languages.

“We are delighted with the result and hope that our existing and future clients find it informative, easy to navigate and convenient to use.”

The company was founded in 2009 and offers translation, interpreting and localisation services in more than 200 languages. It has a number of offices in this country, but also Poland and Germany.