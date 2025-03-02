Award-winning craftsmanship: Priestleys receives Small Business Sunday recognition
At Priestleys, we believe in redefining luxury through artisanal quality and ethical practices. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, hand-cut, and meticulously crafted in Lincoln, UK, using responsibly sourced leathers. Our mission is to celebrate British craftsmanship while embracing sustainability and slow fashion.
Our journey has taught us that mindset truly is everything—adding "yet" to our challenges has opened doors to new possibilities. We've also learned to stop overcomplicating designs and focus on creating simple, beautiful pieces that resonate with our customers. Most importantly, we've discovered the immense value of networking and connecting with like-minded businesses.
We’re deeply grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue growing as part of the SBS community. Thank you to Theo Paphitis and everyone who has supported us on this journey!