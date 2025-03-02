Award-winning craftsmanship: Priestleys receives Small Business Sunday recognition

By Karrie Priestley
Contributor
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 21:56 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:24 BST
An unforgettable moment with Theo PaphitisAn unforgettable moment with Theo Paphitis
Priestleys, a handcrafted luxury brand, is proud to receive the prestigious Small Business Sunday Award from Theo Paphitis. This milestone celebrates their dedication to British craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and creating timeless, made-to-order designs.

At Priestleys, we believe in redefining luxury through artisanal quality and ethical practices. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, hand-cut, and meticulously crafted in Lincoln, UK, using responsibly sourced leathers. Our mission is to celebrate British craftsmanship while embracing sustainability and slow fashion.

Our journey has taught us that mindset truly is everything—adding "yet" to our challenges has opened doors to new possibilities. We've also learned to stop overcomplicating designs and focus on creating simple, beautiful pieces that resonate with our customers. Most importantly, we've discovered the immense value of networking and connecting with like-minded businesses.

We’re deeply grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue growing as part of the SBS community. Thank you to Theo Paphitis and everyone who has supported us on this journey!

