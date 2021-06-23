Award-winning retailer set to launch store in Boston

Toolstation, launching in Boston.

Toolstation Boston will launch on Monday, June 28, based in Lister Way, off one of the roundabouts that serves Asda.

The business offers what it describes as ‘a wide range of leading brands and trade-quality products’.

It operates a multi-channel service, meaning customers can purchase items from stores directly or at toolstation.com through its Click & Collect service, with most products available within five minutes, it says.

Store manager Trudy Giggs said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Boston.

“We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

Toolstation was established in 2003 and is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers of its type. Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, it has branches in Skegness, Sleaford, Bourne, Louth, and Grantham, plus two in Lincoln.

Customer satisfaction ratings surveyed by Which? has seen it recognised as top Online Retailer in the DIY & Decorating category for six years running, and top High Street Retailer in the DIY category in both 2017 and 2018, achieving the full five stars for range, products and value for money. In both 2016 and 2017, the retailer was also named overall Retailer of the Year by Which? at their awards and shortlisted in 2018.

The store opening follows the launch of Toolstation’s new brand messaging ‘Tools and More’ earlier in the year, which aims to appeal to tradespeople and knowledgeable DIYers.

In addition, in January, the business introduced a new Trade Credit account aimed at further supporting trade customers.

In relation to the coronavirus, it says the safety and wellbeing of its colleagues, customers and communities ‘remains the top priority’. Stores operate with clear social distancing guidelines with a colleague monitoring the door and queuing system, and all colleagues are provided with PPE, it adds.