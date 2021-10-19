Back with a twist – Skegness business launches re-jigged cheese Advent calendar

The Chuckling Cheese Company launched its first such calendar in 2019.

It returned in 2020 and is back again, but in a new form. Based on customer feedback, it will now consist of 12 mini cheeses, accompanied by six days of mini crackers and six days of mini chutneys, allowing people to create a mini cheese board twice a week (previously, it featured just cheese).

A spokesman for the business said: “Whether you enjoy the taste sensation of each cheese individually, or you stack up a cracker with some chutney, this Advent gives you everything you need to enjoy a cheesy feast on those cosy winter nights.”

One of the featured flavours is the newly launched pigs in blankets flavoured cheddar cheese.

The product was developed by the founders of The Chuckling Cheese Company, wife and husband team Emma and Stuart Colclough, over a period of six months.

“The duo wanted to create a cheese like no other, yet keep it traditional,” the spokesman continued. “They hope their new creation will give customers something new to look forward to sharing with loved ones, after all, the fondest memories are made gathered around a table.”