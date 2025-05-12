Bakkavor announces new charity partnership with Samaritans to underscore its commitment to wellbeing

Bakkavor Group, the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, is proud to announce a new charity partnership with Samaritans, reinforcing its commitment to colleague wellbeing as part of its broader Engagement and Wellbeing strategy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samaritans is a charity that has been providing free emotional support to people across the UK for over 70 years. Talking saves lives and Samaritans’ volunteers answer a call for help every 10 seconds. They provide a safe and non-judgemental space for individuals to discuss whatever challenges they are facing.

At Bakkavor, supporting colleagues' physical, emotional, and financial wellbeing is a core priority. The company has established charity partnerships with GroceryAid and the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and believes its collaboration with Samaritans will provide additional meaningful support and practical resources for employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through this partnership, Samaritans Training and Engagement Programmes (STEP) will provide expert-led training for Bakkavor’s Wellbeing Champions and leaders, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to offer enhanced support to colleagues. Samaritans’ courses are specially designed to give people the knowledge to identify signs someone might be struggling, confidence to step in and skills to support them. In addition to the workplace training, Samaritans will provide support and resources to strengthen mental health initiatives across the business.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Bakkavor currently has 120 Wellbeing Champions dedicated to promoting mental health and wellbeing initiatives throughout its UK operations. In 2024, the company also delivered Mental Health Awareness training to over 7,000 colleagues and appointed a UK Head of Occupational Health & Wellbeing to provide strategic leadership in this critical area.

Donna-Maria Lee, Chief People Officer of Bakkavor Group, commented: “We recognise that mental health is just as important as physical health, yet it remains a topic that many find difficult to discuss. That’s why we are incredibly proud to be partnering with Samaritans, an organisation that has been a beacon of support for those in emotional distress for over 70 years. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering a culture where open conversations about mental health are encouraged, and where every colleague feels supported and valued.”

Gwen Grant, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Samaritans, said: "We’re excited to work with Bakkavor and enhance their wellbeing initiatives for thousands of staff. Mental health in the workplace is an important issue, as we can all benefit from learning how best to manage our own wellbeing and better support our colleagues who may be struggling. Partnerships like these ensure Samaritans can continue to be there to listen 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so we thank Bakkavor and look forward to creating change that can help save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakkavor’s annual wellbeing month takes place throughout May and focuses on wellbeing support for colleagues including raising awareness about its corporate charity partners – Samaritans and GroceryAid – and promoting physical wellbeing through its ‘Big Bakkavor Walk’.