Bardney inn given new lease of life as B&B and cafe

The Black Horse in Bardney.

Martin Forward and husband John Budworth officially re-opened the Black Horse Inn in Bardney on Monday, June 27, as a bed & breakfast and restaurant to much praise from the public.

The couple bring their many years of experience running a hotel in Holbeach, and Martin said they took the decision to take on the Black Horse due to the long, exhausting hours of running a busy hotel:

"We wanted to do something less busy and full on, as we were working all hours at the hotel, whereas this will be more 9-5,” he explained.

The couple had given the old inn a facelift prior to re-opening, both inside and out.

“It looked completely different once we re-painted it white,” Martin said, “And we also did up all the rooms inside."

The Black Horse was given disabled access from the rear of the building, and the stables have been revamped with a twin and double bedroom, making them ideal for families, as well as people with disabilities with wheelchair and mobility scooter access with extra wide doors and ramps.

A wet room with a disabled toilet is also available.

In the restaurant, the Black Horse will offer plenty of range from their menu and offers not only plenty of tea and cakes, but also a wide variety of drinks, with steak nights and curry nights in the pipeline too.As big advocates of charities and wanting to give back to their new community, Martin and John will be running regular fundraising events at the Black Horse.

One of the most regular will be the opening of their mini-golf course, where guests can pay £1 per go with all profits donated to two local causes – the new play area in Bardney, and Donna’s Animal Rescue.

Martin said: “We’ve always believed that as communities support us as a local business, we should support them and help local causes.

"Once we’re fully up and running and settled, we’ll be organising lots of fundraising events.”

The Black Horse re-opened to the public on June 27, and Martin said they received lots of good reviews from guests.