Bargain hunters heading out to enjoy the sun at boot sales in Lincolnshire

There has never been a more popular time for the outdoor markets after months where householders used the Covid-19 lockdown as an opportunity to have a clearout. It is also the perfect way to recycle rather than send unwanted items to landfill.

Boot sales first became popular in the UK in the 1970s. It has been said that Father Harry Clarke, a Catholic priest from Stockport, introduced them here as a charity fundraiser, after seeing a similar event or trunk fair in Canada, while on holiday there.

Lincolnshire World will be on a bargain hunt at a boot sale in Burgh-le-Marsh in a grassy field on the roundabout with the A158 on Friday, May 4. It is held every Friday morning and on Bank Holiday Mondays.

We'd love to hear about your favourite boot sales, too - and details if you have ever bagged a really good bargain while visiting one. Email [email protected]

Here are details of some of the county's Car Boot Sales to watch out for, according to Car Boot Junction (* may be subject to change since listed) :

FREDERICK GOUGH SCHOOL, SCUNTHORPE

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 08.00am

From/To: Jan/Dec

Frequency: Regular

FULBECK TABLE TOP FOR MARIE CURIE, GRANTHAM

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 9.00

Buyer time: 10.00

From/To: Oct/Mar

Frequency: Regular

FUN FARM - SPALDING

Held: Monday and Wednesday

Seller time: 11.00am

Buyer time: 12.00noon

From/To: Mar/Oct

GRANTHAM RAILWAY STATION - GRANTHAM

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 10.00am

Buyer time: 10.00am

From/To: Jan/Dec

HECKINGTON - Heckington

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 07.30am

From/To: May/Aug

HEMSWELL - Gainsborough

Held: Sunday & Bank Holidays

Seller time: 06.00am

Buyer time: 06.00am

From/To: Jan/Dec

HILL HOUSE - Market Rasen

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 08.30am

Buyer time: 10.00am

From/To: Apr/Sep

HOUGHAM - Grantham

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 08.00am

Buyer time: 10.00am

From/To: Apr/Oct

HUTTOFT VILLAGE HALL - Huttoft

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 10 am

Buyer time: 11 am

From/To: Apr/Sep

KIMBERLEY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE - Scunthorpe

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 07.30am

Buyer time: 08.00am

From/To: Jan/Dec

Frequency: Regular

LEADENHAM VILLAGE - Lincoln

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 08.00am

From/To: Apr/Sep

LEASOINGHAM VILLAGE HALL - Sleaford

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 08.00am

From/To: Sep/Apr

LINCOLN RUGBY CLUB - Lincoln

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 08:00

Buyer time: 09:00

From/To: May/Aug

LOUTH AUCTIONS - Louth

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 07:00

Buyer time: 07:00

From/To: Apr/Nov

MORRISONS - Grimsby

Held: Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays

Seller time: 05.00am

Buyer time: 05.30am

From/To: Mar/Oct

MUM2MUM MARKET - Lincoln

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 1200

Buyer time: 1300

From/To: May/Nov

NORMANBY RACEWAY - Scunthorpe

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 08.00am

From/To: Jan/Dec

OAKLANDS - Grimsby

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 06:00

Buyer time: 06:00

From/To: Apr/Oct

PLAYING FIELD ASSOCIATION - - Lincoln

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 07.00am

From/To: Mar/Oct

RUGBY CLUB - Grimsby

Held: Friday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 07.30am

From/To: Jan/Dec

SALTFLEET CAR BOOT - Louth

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 07:00

Buyer time: 09:00

From/To: Mar/Sep

SCOUT HUT - Grimsby

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 08.30am

Buyer time: 09.00am

From/To: Feb/Nov

SHIP INN - Ingoldmells

Held: Saurday and Sunday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 07.30am

From/To: Mar/Sep

Frequency: Regular

STATE HOUSE FARM - Scunthorpe

Held: Saturday and Sunday

Seller time: 11.00am

Buyer time: 01.00pm

From/To: Mar/Oct

SOUTHEY VILLAGE- Lincoln

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 08.30am

Buyer time: 10.00am

From/To: Apr/Oct

SPALDING COMMON - Spalding

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 09:00

Buyer time: 10:00

From/To: Jan/Nov

ST PAUL'S, SKEGNESS

Held: Sat

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 07.30am

From/To: Apr/Oct

STAMFORD FOOTBALL CLUB - Stamford

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 7am

Buyer time: 7am

From/To: Mar/Oct

STATION APPROACH - Gainsborough

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 09.00am

Buyer time: 10.00am

From/To: Jan/Dec

STICKNEY GRANGE - Boston

Held: Saturday

Seller time: 05:48

Buyer time: 09:48

From/To: Mar/Oct

SUNNEY LEA - Boston

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 10.30am

Buyer time: 11.30am

From/To: Jul/Oct

TALLINGTON - Tallington

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 9am

Buyer time: 11am

From/To: Mar/Oct

THE BARN

The Barn - Long Sutton

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 09:00

Buyer time: 10:00

PAVILION SPORTS FIELD - Sleaford

Held: Sunday

Seller time: 07.00am

Buyer time: 07.30am