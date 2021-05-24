Bathroom Takeaway coming to Lincoln

Bathroom Takeaway's new North Hykeham site.

Bathroom Takeaway will be sharing the North Hykeham site with successful e-commerce firm Touch Global following their move to FJN House in 2019, which was previously occupied by Siemens UK.

The team are currently putting the finishing touches to the new store and are planning the grand opening on Wednesday (May 26).

The Lincoln branch has created six jobs so far, ranging from management to sales, with more anticipated over the next six months.

The new store will follow the same format as the existing sites in Manchester and Birmingham, and will mostly appeal to plumbers and bathroom fitters with hugely competitive trade discounts on offer.

The general public however, are still welcome and can view several bathroom suites if visiting the store, and purchase with no account necessary.

Tony Rands, Bathroom Takeaway’s general manager said: “We are looking forward to opening the doors with our new team, having created several new job roles in the local area and fulfilling training over the last few weeks.

"The past year has been very difficult for a lot of businesses and also individuals with job retention, so to be in the strong position to open a new branch and create opportunities for those in Lincoln is fantastic.”

Simon Mei, owner of FJN House said: “I’m delighted to be welcoming Bathroom Takeaway to FJN House and I feel that they will be a great addition to the building and the area too.

"I’m looking forward to seeing them thrive in Lincoln and feel their strengths will be utilizing the warehouse space available in the building to have stock available and on site for their clients.”