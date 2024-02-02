Set to close - Paper Kisses in Sleaford.

Paper Kisses has been trading as a card and gift shop on Southgate for over 35 years but family-run parent company, Cardzone, which has other brands such as Hallmark and Yankee Candle too, has announced that it is due to close in March unless takings improve.

However current manager Melissa Bull is determined to try and turn the tide and drum up more custom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This shop has been here for over 30 years and it is just a shame if we can’t save it.”

She has been in charge for 18 months and employs three other staff.

Melissa said: “They have given us a date in March, but there is a slim chance we might be able to turn it round and save it.

"Their decision is purely based on sales figures which have declined for years. We have members of staff who have been here a long time but the high street is just a bit sad at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have emailed the director and owner and he doesn’t want to leave Sleaford but it is running at a loss and he felt it was time.”

She has argued that with the new home building in the town there is potential for more customers to reverse the trend. “I think the footfall is here. People have said they would miss us,” she said.

The next nearest store is in Lincoln.