Becca Ward, 20, owns her own cake making business Becca’s Bakes, but also works part time, as well as attending the University of Lincoln to complete her degree in business management.

Becca’s Bakes was based in Market Rasen working from her grandparent’s kitchen in Market Rasen, and she said they have been instrumental in helping her set up her business:

“I’ve been baking at their house since the beginning. “They said we’ve got a kitchen sitting unused during the day so I can work from there, and my step-grandad has been brilliant helping me with pricing.”

Becca’s Bakes has grown to such heights that she now operates from her own fully-equipped kitchen in Louth, and has received a five-star hygiene review from the Food Standards Agency.

Becca has now extended her thanks to everyone, especially her grandparents, for helping her achieve her dreams: “Thank you to my amazing grandparents for allowing me to use their kitchen for the past couple of years, they have allowed me to build my business from scratch in their own home and I will miss seeing them daily. A huge thank you to my customers for all the support, orders, likes and shares on our social media pages - without you this would not have been possible. So thank you from the bottom of my heart.”