Bee-friendly flower delivery business wins government award

The Flying Flowers team celebrate their successful campaign.

Sleaford-based online flower delivery service, Flying Flowers, has been named a winner of the Bees’ Needs 2025 Award by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This government-backed award recognises organisations making a significant contribution to supporting pollinators.

It formed part of Bees’ Needs Week - which took place from July 14 to 20 - which aims to raise public awareness about the vital role bees play in our ecosystem and how we can all help protect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying Flowers, an online florist and gift delivery specialist which is part of Interflora, whose main UK offices are in Watergate, Sleaford, is a passionate advocate for bee welfare and has launched its own dedicated resource hub - The Beehive - with a mission to educate and inspire action to protect pollinators. The Beehive offers everything from school-friendly learning materials and bee first aid advice to guidance on the best bee-friendly plants. This initiative sits at the heart of Flying Flowers’ commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Commenting on the win, Sandra Varley, Head of Flying Flowers, said: “We’re thrilled to be awarded with a Bees’ Needs award for our dedication to the support of these important pollinators. Bees play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems and food production, yet their populations are under threat. At Flying Flowers, we’re dedicated to raising awareness, providing educational resources, and giving tips and tricks on what the everyday person can do. We even created the first bee retirement home!

“Being recognised for our hard work means a lot to all of us and inspires us to continue shouting about the conservation of our fuzzy friends, so we’d like to thank Defra for choosing us as a winner!”