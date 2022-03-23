Ben Hugill of Serendipity Asian Fusion EMN-220318-140433001

Ben Hugill has done exactly that with Serendipity Asian Fusion, located in West Street, and is now celebrating 18 months of business in Horncastle.

The restaurant opened in November 2020 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Beginning life as a Thai restaurant and now branching out into all Asian cuisine, the restaurant has had glowing reviews from many customers already.

Ben said: “I’ve always appreciated Thai food. It’s got so many different elements and so many different flavours, it’s fascinated me.”

Opening the restaurant during the Covid-19 pandemic Ben said was quite an experience and a learning curve for everybody.

As many businesses did, he was offering a delivery service during the early part of 2021 during the second lockdown.

Now fully reopened after the pandemic and flourishing, Serendipity Asian Fusion offers not just Thai but many other different elements of Asian cuisine including food from Singapore, Korea and Indonesia.

Ben said he really enjoys being able to experiment in the kitchen and he said he wants to continue with what he’s doing so far.

He said: “One of the highlights has been being able to offer a curry and cocktail night every month, it’s always tricky finding out exactly what people want but this seems to have gone down really well.”