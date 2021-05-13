Best of Lincolnshire is celebrated in new business guide

Hames Chocolates is one of five from the Skegness area included in the Made in Lincolnshire brochure, which also features Countryside Art, Kirk’s Quality Foods, Micronclean and Tong Engineering.

The manufacturing sector of Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland brings £1.8 billion to the local economy annually.

Made in Lincolnshire features the county’s diverse range of manufacturers, which includes businesses of all shapes and sizes,

The latest version of the brochure has been launched by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

Featuring more than 70 businesses from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland, this

interactive brochure is a chance to discover the home-grown manufacturing businesses that

make our county great.

The brochure is available to download from the Business Lincolnshire website, and will continually be updated to showcase as many local names as possible.

It is designed to not only highlight the county’s diverse range of manufacturers,

but to also help local businesses to connect.

By inter-trading and working together, local SMEs can boost both their own business and the Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland economy, creating new opportunities for themselves and others.

Darren Joint, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership Manufacturing

Board and Managing Director of Viking Signs (who are featured in the brochure), said:

“It is great to see this new Made in Lincolnshire Brochure promoting so many of the fantastic

manufacturing businesses in our county.

“As a business listed, it's an important opportunity to extend our very much appreciated

local customer base. With the changes to trading conditions brought about by the EU exit

and COVID-19 pandemic, more and more manufacturers are looking to localise and de-risk

their supply chains - Made in Lincolnshire can help them to connect with new customers and

suppliers right on their doorstep!”

To download the brochure, visithere.

Interested in having your business feature in the interactive Made in Lincolnshire brochure?

Email [email protected] or visit the Business Lincolnshire website for