Better transport needed in Lincoln, says survey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a levelling-up White Paper in the recent Queen's Speech.

A survey by the think tank Demos asked 20,000 adults in parliamentary constituencies across Great Britain to choose which one of nine issues most urgently needs improving in their local area.

In Lincoln, 15% of residents chose good transport services, followed by good local shops (14%), and premises to support local jobs (13%).

The most pressing issue nationally was having good shops, followed by good transport and jobs.

In Lincoln, an estimated 25% of residents think that the provision of facilities they consider most important is nearer to 'bad' than 'good' – which was similar to the national average.

The Centre for Cities said the main challenge facing many urban areas, particularly those in the North and the Midlands, is the comparatively low education levels among the workforce, meaning well-paid jobs are scarce and wages lower.

A Skills and Post-16 Education Bill – new legislation aimed at reforming education for older teenagers and adults – was also announced in the Queen's Speech.

But the Centre for Cities said the Government must "make good on its promises" to improve education and training opportunities if it is to level up less prosperous parts of the country.

Andrew Carter, the think tank's chief executive, said: "Lower wages mean less disposable income to spend in local shops and other amenities. As a result many struggle and close – creating a general feeling of being left behind."

It comes as the Government is set to outline its plan to 'level up' the country, though anti-poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said it must improve on its "piecemeal" attempts so far.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the Levelling Up Fund will regenerate high streets, upgrade local transport and invest in cultural assets.