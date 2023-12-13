Bid made to convert former pub in Boston into laundrette and HMO

A bid is being made to covert a former pub in Boston town centre into a laundrette and house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The Jolly Crispin, in West Street, Boston.

The plans have been submitted by AJS Property Solutions to Boston Borough Council in relation to The Jolly Crispin in West Street.

One application, submitted last month, asks for planning permission to change the use of the ground floor from a public house to laundrette.

The supporting statement from Chris Lilley Architectural Services reads: “The previous owner of the building has marketed the public house privately as a public house for sale for at least two-three years with little interest.

'LAUNDRETTE & DRY CLEANERS COMING SOON' reads the sign in the window.

“In addition, the years of vacancy have caused substantial dilapidation to a building that has a prominent frontage on West Street.”

It notes that there are six public houses within 400m of the site and that the nearest laundrette is in Red Lion Street.

“The change of use will involve the renovation of the internal space of the building, repair dilapidation and provide a use that will ensure the longevity of the building,” it adds.

The opening hours of the laundrette would be from 6.30am to 8pm.

A second application, submitted last week, asks to change the use of the ground floor access and first and second floor from bed and breakfast to HMO.