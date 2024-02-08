Bid made to convert part of Grade II* listed building in Boston into a boutique hotel

'Of more than special interest' - Boston's Grade II* listed Exchange Buildings.

Two applications have been submitted to Boston Borough Council to that end in relation to 39 Market Place, the address formerly occupied by the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant.

One asks for the change of use from restaurant and living accommodation to boutique hotel and the other for Listed Building Consent for repairs and alterations to facilitate such a change.

The applications come from Hobbs Homes Ltd, which has its base in Whittlesey, near Peterborough.

In the Design and Access Statement (including Heritage Statement) submitted to the council, agents Taylor Planning and Building Consultants say the proposals would ‘return a redundant building to active and beneficial use’, ‘promote tourism’ and ‘increase foot traffic in the area’, bringing ‘more trade to local shops and restaurants’.

A spokesman for the applicant told The Standard: “My client Hobbs Homes Ltd purchased the property nearly two years ago. They have another hotel in the area – the Lord Grey hotel, on Marsh Lane, which is operating successfully – and identified the need for more accommodation in Boston, especially in the town centre, that can offer not only family-based room accommodation, which has worked well at the Lord Grey, but also disabled access facilities.”

They added they were working with Heritage Lincolnshire to look at grant funding to improve the site and estimated that the proposals would create eight-10 jobs.

39 Market Place forms part of the Exchange Buildings, which were built by Boston Corporation as a fish market with dwellings. Designed by the renowned Lincoln architect Thomas Lumby (who also worked on Lincoln Cathedral and Burghley House), it was completed in 1772. In the early 19th century, the fish market at the centre of the Exchange Buildings was converted into municipal offices.