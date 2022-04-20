Bid made to turn Grade II listed former pub in Boston into restaurant and takeaway

The Still, in Market Place, Boston.

Two applications have been submitted to Boston Borough Council in relation to The Still, in Market Place – one for change of use, the other for the installation of extraction flues.

In documentation presented to the council, agents Neil Dowlman Architecture explain that the latter of these seeks to correct work already done on site.

“Unfortunately, the applicant was previously advised incorrectly by another party regarding the process required for works on a Grade II listed building and the air management ductwork has already been installed externally.

The existing ductwork.

“The works we are proposing will seek to rectify this by repositioning of the air intake and extract system that currently sits on the external wall facing Still Lane this will then be reconfigured to run internally from the entrance lobby all the way to the third floor, via cupboards, where it will vent to fresh air.”

The works, they say, will have ‘no significant detrimental impact’ on the historical value of the property.

Summing up the applications, the agents state: “The Still has recently stopped its use as a public house due to number of pubs and bars in the area and our proposal to change its use from a public house to a restaurant will ensure the building is still used and seen a place of social gathering.

“The works are very small and are of benefit to the present-day practical use of the building and as such contribute to its ongoing relevance to the public.”

The proposed floor plan of the restaurant and takeaway, with our close-ups from documents submitted to the council.